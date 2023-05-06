Girls learn about overcoming adversity at Girlz Talk event at Hofstra

During a girls’ empowerment event at Hofstra University on Saturday, one of the most profound questions came from one of the youngest among them.

A petite 10-year-old stood up in an auditorium packed with 300 girls and explained she creates dresses for her American Girl dolls and is an aspiring fashion designer.

But what happens when creations aren’t aligned with one’s own standards and values?

“If it just doesn't work out, I just give up. I just want to ask for like advice on how to start my career or how to trust in yourself,” Ciana Spurlock-Shackelton asked the six female panelists at Girlz Talk, where girls ranging from 10 to 17 years old gathered for important life tips and inspiration.

Ciana, perhaps unwittingly, struck a universal theme. Overcoming adversity was but one of the many issues discussed during the function spearheaded by the nonprofit Cedarmore Corp.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hailing from various fields, including technology, law, and the arts, female speakers were excited to divulge their secrets for success, stressing that failure is also part of the equation.

April Dinwoodie, a diversity, equity and inclusion specialist at Steve Madden, one of the event's sponsors, tackled Ciana’s question. She used the Japanese art of kintsugi, where broken pottery is repaired with gold, as an example of how to effectively embrace imperfections and persevere.

“When your idea doesn't come out exactly the way you thought, it could be a gateway to something even more beautiful than you've ever imagined," Dinwoodie said.

“You re-imagine what you don't think is quite right. … You keep that spirit and you’re going to be good,” she added.

Cassiel Davis, an accessories designer, said that even after 10 years in the business, she still has moments where she feels her work isn’t quite as good as she had hoped.

“You just have to embrace those moments. ... It will progress as long as you're open to it,” Davis said.

Saturday's event focused on helping girls face fears, unlock their purpose, and take care of their minds and bodies.

In addition to speakers, there were a dozen workshops, ranging from business and investing, to mental health and self-expression. There were also performances, including by Venettes Cultural Dance and Beacon’s Finest Step Team.

In one classroom, over 40 girls streamed in to hear about identifying emotions, mental triggers and developing healthy boundaries.

In another class, licensed social workers Shamar Watson, 43, of the Bronx, along with Yocasta Jimenez, 44, founder of the nonprofit Teens under Construction, used TLC’s song “Unpretty,” to illustrate how everyone, at some point, struggles with insecurities. But what’s important, Jimenez said, is to support each other and have each other's back.

Keynote speaker Alexandra Velez, the president and founder of Brentwood-based Flutterflies organization, later reminded everyone to never give up, even after failure.

"You are going to fall, it's part of human nature," Velez said. "But the important thing is that you always get up."

The event, in its 12th year, is part of the Cedarmore Corporation's Cynthia Perkins-Roberts Youth Empowerment Series, aimed at uplifting youth in underserved communities.