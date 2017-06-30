Glen Cove OKs funds for free movie nights

The Glen Cove City Council Tuesday night approved paying the Oceanside-based Long Island Motion Picture Arts Center and Museum $8,800 for eight weeks of free Saturday night movies in downtown Glen Cove.

The city-sponsored “Cinema in the Streets” is to give residents a downtown movie option while theater chain AMC converts the six-screen Glen Cove Cinemas into luxury theaters with plush seating, city spokeswoman Lisa Travatello said.

The theatres closed in May and are scheduled to reopen in September, she said.

The center began showing the free family-oriented films on School Street between Highland Road and Glen Street last Saturday. The series continues tomorrow with “Grease,” and concludes on Aug. 12, Travatello said.

Other upcoming movies include “Moana,” “Back to the Future” and the 2017 version of “Beauty and the Beast.” Films begin at 8:30 p.m. Free popcorn is provided.

Movies are shown in the middle of the closed-off street on a 24-foot-by-24-foot inflatable screen.