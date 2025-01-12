Long IslandNassau

Fire causes heavy damage to Glen Head home, 3 cars in driveway

A home on High Farms Road in Glen Head suffered...

A home on High Farms Road in Glen Head suffered heavy damage in a fire early Sunday. Credit: Newsday/James Carbone

By Tracy Tullistracy.tullis@newsday.com

A fire early Sunday in an unoccupied house in Glen Head, caused "substantial damage," authorities said.

The fire, in a home on High Farms Road, was extinguished by the Glenwood Fire Department with the help of several area fire departments, Nassau police said.

Three vehicles parked in the driveway were also badly burned, police said. The cause is under investigation by Nassau's arson/bomb squad. 

Check back for updates in this developing story.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
NewsdayTV goes behind the scenes of the Gilgo Beach investigation, revealing the shocking findings since the arrest of Rex Heuermann. NewsdayTV's Ken Buffa reports.

Unearthing a suspect: The Gilgo Beach killings NewsdayTV goes behind the scenes of the Gilgo Beach investigation, revealing the shocking findings since the arrest of Rex Heuermann. NewsdayTV's Ken Buffa reports.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
NewsdayTV goes behind the scenes of the Gilgo Beach investigation, revealing the shocking findings since the arrest of Rex Heuermann. NewsdayTV's Ken Buffa reports.

Unearthing a suspect: The Gilgo Beach killings NewsdayTV goes behind the scenes of the Gilgo Beach investigation, revealing the shocking findings since the arrest of Rex Heuermann. NewsdayTV's Ken Buffa reports.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME