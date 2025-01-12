Fire causes heavy damage to Glen Head home, 3 cars in driveway

A fire early Sunday in an unoccupied house in Glen Head, caused "substantial damage," authorities said.

The fire, in a home on High Farms Road, was extinguished by the Glenwood Fire Department with the help of several area fire departments, Nassau police said.

Three vehicles parked in the driveway were also badly burned, police said. The cause is under investigation by Nassau's arson/bomb squad.

