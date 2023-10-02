2 juveniles badly hurt when their golf cart collides with car in Woodbury, police say

Two young people were seriously hurt when the golf cart they were operating collided with a car Sunday in Woodbury, Nassau police said.

An unidentified 47-year-old woman was driving a 2021 Lincoln Corsair about 6 p.m. Sunday on Syosset-Woodbury Road when she collided with a gas-powered golf cart operated by two juveniles at the intersection of Turret Lane, police said.

The two male juveniles were taken to hospitals for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.

One was listed in serious condition; the other was in stable condition, police said.

The driver of the Lincoln and her female passenger were unhurt in the incident and remained at the scene, police said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It was not immediately clear why the two young people were driving the golf cart on a roadway. An investigation is underway, police said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.