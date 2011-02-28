Grand larceny charge in cell phone scam

A Jamaica man has been arrested on grand larceny charges in a January cell phone scam on Craigslist, Nassau County's Third Squad said early Monday.

Detectives arrested Jason Demps, 28, of 170-14 130th Ave., at 5:35 p.m. Sunday in Garden City. No other details of the arrest were released.

On Jan. 3, police said an 18-year-old man responded to a Craigslist ad for the sale of cell phones and met two men at Roosevelt Field, near the Apple store.

The 18-year-old gave two men about $8,000 for 13 iPhones, and then the two men left the area and did not return with the cell phones, police said.

Demps is charged with four counts of grand larceny and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Police are still looking for the other man in the alleged scam.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers, 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.