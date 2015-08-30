Hoverboard stolen in robbery on SUNY Old Westbury campus, police say

An armed suspect held up three men as they took an early morning walk on the SUNY Old Westbury campus and fled with one victim's hoverboard, Nassau police said Sunday.

The male suspect -- described as 6-foot with a gold "grill" on his lower teeth and wearing a red, white and gray sweater -- pulled up next to the three men in a tan minivan or small SUV at about 1:30 a.m. Friday as they walked on South Apple Road, police said.

Police said the suspect exited the vehicle, displayed a handgun and demanded the hoverboard, which is a skateboard-like device without wheels that uses magnetic levitation to stay off ground. The suspect then fled in the vehicle, which was operated by an unknown driver, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.