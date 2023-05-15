Fire damages Harmony Heights School for Girls in East Norwich, police say

An overnight fire damaged a therapeutic day school for girls Monday in East Norwich, police said.

Nassau County police Arson Bomb Squad detectives and Nassau County fire officials said the fire at Harmony Heights Residential and Day School for Girls at 60 Walnut Ave., was reported at about 1:20 a.m., and said about 70 firefighters from multiple departments, including lead department East Norwich, arrived on scene to find fire and smoke.

Nassau Chief Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro said the fire was brought under control in about one hour and that there were no reported injuries. The building was unoccupied at the time, police said.

Uttaro said that after initial investigation by police and fire officials the fire does not appear to be suspicious. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Uttaro said.

"The main office was gutted by the fire," Uttaro said, adding there was "considerable smoke and water damage throughout."

It was not immediately clear if the school would remain closed Monday as a result of the fire. Attempts to reach school officials for comment were not immediately successful Monday.

According to its website, Harmony Heights is "a therapeutic day school serving girls with emotional needs that cannot be adequately served in the standard high school setting." Founded in 1974, it serves about 75 students, grades 8 to 12, and is a chartered, registered high school in New York.