Long IslandNassau

Fire damages Harmony Heights School for Girls in East Norwich, police say

Firefighters responded to a smoky fire at the Harmony Heights...

Firefighters responded to a smoky fire at the Harmony Heights Residential and Day School for Girls on Walnut Avenue in East Norwich early Monday morning. Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

An overnight fire damaged a therapeutic day school for girls Monday in East Norwich, police said.

Nassau County police Arson Bomb Squad detectives and Nassau County fire officials said the fire at Harmony Heights Residential and Day School for Girls at 60 Walnut Ave., was reported at about 1:20 a.m., and said about 70 firefighters from multiple departments, including lead department East Norwich, arrived on scene to find fire and smoke.

Nassau Chief Fire Marshal Michael F. Uttaro said the fire was brought under control in about one hour and that there were no reported injuries. The building was unoccupied at the time, police said.

Uttaro said that after initial investigation by police and fire officials the fire does not appear to be suspicious. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Uttaro said.

"The main office was gutted by the fire," Uttaro said, adding there was "considerable smoke and water damage throughout."

It was not immediately clear if the school would remain closed Monday as a result of the fire. Attempts to reach school officials for comment were not immediately successful Monday.

According to its website, Harmony Heights is "a therapeutic day school serving girls with emotional needs that cannot be adequately served in the standard high school setting." Founded in 1974, it serves about 75 students, grades 8 to 12, and is a chartered, registered high school in New York.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Streaming Now
Twin brothers set to play Lincoln Center ... TV's 'Blue Blood's shot at famous Long Islander's home ... New way to patrol sharks in LI waters Credit: Newsday

"State of Emergency" declared in Riverhead with migrants expected from NYC ... Twin brothers set to play Lincoln Center ... TV's 'Blue Blood's shot at famous Long Islander's home ... New way to patrol sharks in LI waters

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Twin brothers set to play Lincoln Center ... TV's 'Blue Blood's shot at famous Long Islander's home ... New way to patrol sharks in LI waters Credit: Newsday

"State of Emergency" declared in Riverhead with migrants expected from NYC ... Twin brothers set to play Lincoln Center ... TV's 'Blue Blood's shot at famous Long Islander's home ... New way to patrol sharks in LI waters

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoDON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME