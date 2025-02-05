Long IslandNassau

Hicksville fire at Afghan Bazaar NYC controlled within an hour, officials say

No injuries were reported after a Wednesday afternoon fire on...

No injuries were reported after a Wednesday afternoon fire on West Marie Street in Hicksville. Credit: Joseph Sperber

Nassau County firefighters battled a fire in an Afghan clothing store Wednesday afternoon in Hicksville, and no injuries were reported.

The fire at the Afghan Bazaar clothing boutique on West Marie Drive was reported shortly before 2 p.m. The fire was in both the attic and basement of the building that also includes apartments, Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro said in an email.

Fire marshals said there were no smoke alarms in the building. Fire marshals and the Nassau County Police Arson Bomb Squad were investigating. The fire was believed to be accidental, caused by an improper use of an extension cord, Uttaro said. 

About 50 firefighters from Jericho, East Meadow, Plainview, Carle Place, Westbury and Syosset fire departments battled the blaze. The fire was extinguished in about an hour. The fire response closed Broadway between Barclay and Nicholai streets. 

No injuries were reported and the occupants of the store and apartments were able to escape before firefighters arrived, Uttaro said.

The Town of Oyster Bay Building Department was examining the condition of the building. 

John Asbury

John Asbury is a breaking news and general assignment reporter. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously worked at The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California.

