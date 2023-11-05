Illegal apartments in Hicksville home where 14 evacuated after fire

A house fire Saturday night in Hicksville forced the evacuation of 14 residents and led to the discovery of illegal apartments inside the Cherry Street home, Nassau County police said.

Police responded about 7:51 p.m. to the fire, which started in the rear yard and spread to the exterior of the home, authorities said.

The Hicksville Fire Department extinguished the fire and police were able to evacuate the residents with no injuries.

A Town of Oyster Bay building inspector determined that there were "illegal apartments inside the house and multiple summons’ were issued," the Nassau police said in a news release. It remained unclear late Sunday what type of summons were issued and to whom.

Also on Sunday, Oyster Bay spokeswoman Marta Kane said the town building department was investigating the matter.

The house was declared unsafe by the Nassau County fire marshal. The Red Cross is providing temporary housing to the displaced residents, the police said.

Detectives have determined that the fire was not suspicious but no further information was immediately available.

Records show the 9,500-square-foot lot property is owned by Broadway Hicksville Enterprise Inc., with a mailing address in Syosset. Documents identify the chief executive office of the company as Tariq Mahmud.

Mahmud could not be immediately reached for comment Sunday.

Nassau County land records describe the property as a "three family year-round residence." The total space for living is 2,728 square feet, records show.

The property is listed in records as a triplex with eight total rooms and four bathrooms. A recent Google Maps image shows a modest two-story home with a large driveway for multiple vehicles.

Officials did not say if any modifications have recently been made to the house.

It was last purchased in August 2021 for $1.3 million, according to records.