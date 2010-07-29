Hicksville massage parlor workers face charges

Two Queens women were arrested in Hicksville on charges of unauthorized practice of massage and prostitution, Nassau County police said.

The arrests were made at the Accupressure-Accupuncture center on Jerusalem Avenue on Wednesday at 3 p.m. Police said the two women, neither of whom is a licensed massage therapist, performed illegal massages - then offered to perform sexual acts on undercover detectives for an additional fee.

Arrested were Dan Zhang, 45, of Franklin Avenue, Flushing, and Shuang Zhou, 45, of Main Street, Flushing, police said.

Both were charged with unauthorized practice and prostitution and were scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.