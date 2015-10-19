New turf field blessed at Holy Trinity homecoming

Students, faculty and alumni were celebrating more than just a new season for Holy Trinity Diocesan High School’s football at Saturday’s homecoming game.

They were commemorating the dedication of the school’s new turf field, which has been a yearslong wish that was finally funded through efforts made by the school’s Office of Institutional Advancement.

The turf system, installed by Buffalo company A-Turf, is called the Titan Turf System (coincidentally the name of the school's mascot).

“The alums really stepped up because they believed in what we needed,” said chief development officer for Holy Trinity Joseph Geraci. “We’re so excited to get this [field].”

The funding process was divided into two phases. The goal of phase one was to raise $250,000, which the Diocese of Rockville Centre agreed to match dollar for dollar. With the help of parents, alumni, local businesses and friends of the school, that amount was raised within six months.

The school is now in the process of raising the phase-two funds to cover the total cost of about $850,000 through additional donations and naming opportunities.

The addition of the turf field along with the installation of new bleachers in 2013 are part of a series of improvements leading up to the school’s 50th anniversary next year.

On Saturday, the stands were packed as the Titan varsity football team took to the new turf field for the homecoming game against St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School. Holy Trinity chaplain and Class of 1978 alumnus John McCarthy blessed the new field during a pregame ceremony.

“This is my first homecoming game here; I’m really excited,” said varsity kickline team member Allison Plezia, 17, who performed during the game’s halftime show.

“It’s an amazing thing for our athletes and our coaches to have a facility like this to be proud to play on,” added Holy Trinity Athletic director Chris Hardardt. “We now have a place that the kids are proud to call home, and they can’t be happier.”