Fire at Hicksville home leaves structural, water, smoke damage, and mars siding on two other houses 

An electrical fire engulfed a Hicksville home and damaged two other houses Saturday morning, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The residents were not at home when the fire started at 8:05 a.m. at 17 Bunker Ln., police said. The entire house caught fire, and a firefighter suffered a minor burn to the head and was treated at the scene, police said in a statement.

Two neighboring houses suffered minor siding damage, police said. Some 70 firefighters battled the fire, from the Hicksville Fire Department along with the Levittown, Bethpage, Westbury and Plainview fire departments, police said.

The home suffered structural damage along with smoke, fire, and water destruction throughout, police said. The fire was caused by an electrical issue with the furnace and is not considered suspicious at this time, police said.

The Nassau County Fire Marshall, Arson Bomb Squad and Town of Oyster Bay Building Inspector were at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.