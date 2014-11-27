Housekeeper arrested in thefts from Freeport, Uniondale homes

A Freeport housekeeper was arrested Wednesday and charged with stealing some $76,000 in cash and valuables from two employers, according to Nassau County police.

Patricia Pavon, 47, of 129 Archer St., was charged with second- and third-degree grand larceny.

At arraignment Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead, she was held with bail set at $30,000 bond or $15,000 cash on each charge, and online recods show she did not post bond. Her next court date is Dec. 1.

Detectives said Pavon removed more than $11,000 in cash and $5,000 in jewelry from a Freeport client. When the theft was discovered, that victim called another member of the family for whom Pavon also worked. Pavon is alleged to have stolen $60,000 in jewelry from the second victim's Uniondale home, police said.

Detectives said anyone who may have been a victim of a similar crime could call 516-573-6152.