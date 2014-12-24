Police: Two drivers killed in Hicksville chain-reaction crash

Two people were killed and two others injured in a chain-reaction crash in Hicksville late Monday night, police said.

A 17-year-old male was driving a 2003 Acura westbound on Old Country Road shortly after 11:30 p.m. when the car collided with a 2000 Volkswagen making a left turn out of the parking lot of Antun's Catering, near Newbridge Road, Nassau police said. The Acura skidded across the road and struck a tree, killing the driver, police said.

The collision also caused the Volkswagen to strike a third car, a 2012 Toyota Prius, police said. The Volkswagen's driver, a 26-year-old man, was ejected into the street and possibly struck by a fourth vehicle heading eastbound, police said. He died at the scene.

Authorities did not release the identities of the drivers who died.

Two male passengers in the Acura, ages 24 and 26, were taken to a hospital, police said. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Prius' driver, Dimitrios Panagos, 56, said he saw a plume of smoke as the cars collided -- then tried to back up as the Volkswagen, its driver having already been ejected, skidded toward him.

"I tried to reverse but it hit me," said Panagos, of Hicksville, who was driving home with his wife when the crash happened. "I realized there was no driver in the car."

The initial impact was so powerful, the Acura's engine soared 150 feet past Panagos' car, he said.

"It was such a bad accident that the street afterward looked like you were somewhere in Syria, in a war zone," Panagos said. "Tires, license plates, radiators, hoses were scattered all over the place."

Police said the investigation into the crash is continuing.