Infant's body found in Glen Head, Nassau police say

A newborn’s body was discovered at a Glen Head home after police responded to an earlier call for help for a bleeding woman at the residence, Nassau police said Thursday.

Authorities said they received a call for medical assistance from the home at 8:20 a.m. When officers arrived, the found a 20-year-old woman suffering from profuse vaginal bleeding, Det. Capt. John J. Azzata said.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital, where an emergency room doctor determined she had recently given birth.

Police then returned to the residence and found the infant.

Azzata said an autopsy will reveal whether the child was born alive or was stillborn.

“That is horrible,” Nissia Timmons, who lives a block and a half from the scene, said. “That’s the saddest thing I can think of. I hope they find out what happened.”

Another neighbor, Charles Wills, said the neighborhood is a quiet one and “people just live their lives.”

“This is a very sad thing. I just pray for the family,” he said.

New York’s Abandoned Infant Protection Act allows a parent to abandon their newborn up to 30 days after its birth without fear of prosecution if the baby is left in a safe manner.

“A parent is not guilty of a crime if the infant is left with an appropriate person or in a suitable location and the parent promptly notifies an appropriate person of the infant’s location,” state law mandates.

The state cited hospitals as well as staffed police or fire stations as examples of safe and suitable choices.

The law further states that whomever leaves the child is not required to give his or her name.

With Kevin Deutsch