Inwood man struck, killed by truck

A man trying to cross an Inwood road against the light and outside of a marked crosswalk was fatally injured when he was struck by a pickup truck, Nassau County police said.

Leonires Reyes, 24, of Clinton Avenue in Inwood, was crossing from the east side to the west side of Nassau Expressway when he was hit at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday by a 2007 Ford pickup driven by a 54-year-old Inwood man, police said.

Reyes suffered "extensive bodily trauma," police said, and was taken by police ambulance to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the pickup was not identified. Police said he was not injured.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Mott Avenue.

The driver was not charged, though the pickup was impounded for a safety check.