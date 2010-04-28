LI firm: We make AriZona tea here, don't boycott us over immigration

The Woodbury-based AriZona Beverage Co. Wednesday released a statement pointing out that it is indeed a New York business.

AriZona Beverage Co. issued the statement after Internet protesters of the state of Arizona's new immigration law vowed to boycott all things Arizona, including the company's famed AriZona Iced Tea.

The company, however, traces its roots to Brooklyn and has kept its headquarters on Long Island for the past 16 years, its founder and chairman Don Vultaggio said in a statement. The company employs about 250 people on Long Island, has no plans to relocate.

"In 1992, two hardworking guys from Brooklyn with a dream created AriZona Iced Tea," Vultaggio said. "Since then and despite the wonderful success AriZona has enjoyed throughout the United States and internationally, we have remained loyal to our family-run business based in New York."

While there were many Internet posts, including a number on Twitter, incorrectly listing AriZona Iced Tea as an Arizona business to boycott, just as many posts were quick to point out the error.

Sen. Craig Johnson (D-Port Washington) is against Arizona's new immigration law, which critics say will unfairly target Hispanics. He voiced his concerns about the boycott suggestions involving AriZona Iced Tea, calling it "a misdirected response.

". . . It is misguided and simply wrong to hurt a local business in protest of a law that was enacted on the other side of the country," he said.