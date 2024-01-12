Long Island Expressway slowly reopening at Exit 34 after crash

The eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway at Exit 34 in Lake Success are slowly reopening after a two-car crash caused a tractor trailer to overturn Friday morning, injuring two people, Lake Success village police said.

At about 6:30 a.m., a tractor trailer traveling east flipped on its side after it collided with a passenger vehicle.

Two people suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospitals, Nassau County Police said.

Officials are allowing traffic to move as they continue to clean up from the crash, police said.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.