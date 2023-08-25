HOV, left lane of LIE closed at Exit 37 in Roslyn due to accident, police say
A crash on the Long Island Expressway Friday morning has forced the closure of the HOV lane and left lane eastbound near exit 37, Nassau County police said.
The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. between Exit 36, known as Searingtown Road and Exit 37, which is Willis Avenue, in Roslyn, police said.
No additional details about the crash were available.
