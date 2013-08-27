LIE reopens after truck fire at Exit 40

Two westbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway in Old Westbury reopened just after 12:30 a.m. after having been closed because of a truck fire, Nassau County police said.

The truck had caught on fire, but the blaze had been put out and a tow truck was trying to help clear the scene at 10:15 p.m., according to the Old Westbury Village police, who responded to the fire.

A Federal Express truck was engulfed by flames, said Westbury Fire Department Chief Doug Ingram. He said the blaze was put out by about 30 firefighters.

The truck fire, which started about 9 p.m., shut down the westbound center and right lanes between exits 39 and 40, authorities said.

Nassau police said the lanes had reopened in a news advisory just after 12:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire and other details were not immediately available Monday night.