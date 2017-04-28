LIRR: Port Washington parking lot to close for safety drill

The South Bayles Avenue parking lot at the Long Island Rail Road’s Port Washington Station will be closed Sunday morning, the railroad said.

The LIRR will be conducting a safety training exercise with the Port Washington Fire Department, one of several drills it holds periodically with local fire departments, the railroad said.

The South Bayles lot will be closed from 12:01 a.m. to noon Sunday, but the Haven Avenue lot will be available, the railroad said.