LIRR: Ronkonkoma line back on schedule

Signal trouble west of the Deer Park station caused delays to five morning trains on the Ronkonkoma Branch of the Long Island Rail Road Wednesday, railroad officials said.

The railroad later reported service was back on schedule for the morning rush hour.

The five trains were all delayed by 6 a.m., one as long as 21 minutes, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority website. The cause of the signal trouble was not immediately clear.

The affected trains were:

The 6 a.m. train from Farmingdale to Penn Station, which is operated 10 minutes late from Bethpage; the 5:42 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma to Penn, which operated 10 minutes late from Wyandanch; the 5:29 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma to Penn, which operated 14 minutes late from Bethpage; the 5:11 a.m. train from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma, which operated 12 minutes late from Farmingdale; and, the 4:58 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma to Penn, which operated 21 minutes late because of the trouble.