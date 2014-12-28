Official: LIRR train clips car in Cedarhurst

A Long Island Rail Road train was delayed in Cedarhurst on Saturday night after clipping a car parked too close to the tracks.

About 150 passengers were let off at Cedarhurst, and the train was taken out of service.

The train left Far Rockaway at 6:50 p.m. and had been due at Atlantic Terminal at 7:41 p.m.

An MTA spokesman said initial reports from LIRR officials indicated the train clipped a car that was parked so close to the tracks that part of the vehicle extended into the train's right-of-way. The incident occurred at a crossing just east of the Cedarhurst LIRR station.

No one was in the car and no injuries were reported, the spokesman said.

The train passengers were delayed about an hour. They were picked up by a 7:50 p.m. train from Far Rockaway, due at Atlantic Terminal at 8:41 p.m., the spokesman said.