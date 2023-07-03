LIRR train strikes, kills person on tracks at New Hyde Park station

A Long Island Rail Road train struck and killed a person on the tracks at the New Hyde Park station on Monday morning, according to railroad spokesman David Steckel.

Shortly after 9:15 a.m., Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police were notified that an eastbound train “had come into contact” with a person who was “unauthorized” to be on the tracks at the station, according to the MTA.

A police investigation found “no evidence of criminality” and “no evidence of it being an accident,” according to Steckel.

The LIRR had reported cancellations and delays on its Port Jefferson, Oyster Bay and Ronkonkoma. By 11 a.m. a railroad spokesman said full service had resumed through New Hyde Park.

Police and LIRR personnel in reflective orange vests huddled at the station Monday morning, as an eastbound train remained stopped on the south track.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On the north side, disrupted travelers, many carrying luggage, listened for service announcements, while others boarded emergency buses dispatched to the station.

Rick Sibrian said he was filling his tank at a nearby gas station, when the commotion began.

"I come down New Hyde Park and there's hundreds of people on the street," Sibrian, 40, said.