Long Beach sets up beach cleanup and free sunscreen stations at three locations

The City of Long Beach has set up cleanup and sunscreen stations at its beaches.

The stations were debuted Saturday in the first programs of its kind for the city to help keep the beaches litter free, officials said in a news release Friday.

The beach cleanup stations are located at Neptune, Edwards and Minnesota beaches. The stations offer buckets for visitors to collect trash during their visit. Officials plan to expand the program, the release said.

“We are thrilled to officially debut the City’s Beach Cleanup Station Program,” said Long Beach Acting City Manager Ronald J. Walsh. “The City’s Environmental Advisory Board has been advocating for this concept for years."

The stations were sponsored by Bethpage Federal Credit Union.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Schweiger Dermatology, which has multiple locations across the Northeast and Long Island, partnered with the city to launch the sunscreen station program. Sunscreen will be available for free at 20 dispensers at all boardwalk beach entrances.

“The health and safety of our beachgoers is paramount,” said Long Beach City Council President John Bendo. “Just like our lifeguards keep everyone safe in the water, this program will help ensure residents and visitors alike will have everything they need to enjoy the sun safely.”

Sunscreen stations are growing in popularity in Long Island municipalities, including in Oyster Bay and North Hempstead. Dr. Raman Madan, a Northwell dermatologist who works in Huntington and New Hyde Park, praised the sunscreen stations, adding his own patients have brought up the stations and their use.

“The more people see that stuff, the more they’re going to remember to put sunscreen on,” the doctor said.