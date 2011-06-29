Long Beach complex may be closed 2 weeks

Electrical repairs to a closed Long Beach apartment complex could take up to two weeks to complete, keeping more than 40 families out of their homes, a city official said Wednesday.

A 42-apartment complex at 315 W. Broadway twice caught fire in six days, including Monday night, after which Scott Kemins, city building commissioner, ordered the structure closed.

Kemins said Wednesday the building's owner, Old Westbury-based Boston House Llc, and an electrical contractor had agreed to repairs that would make the building safe.

A fire also broke out at the three-story complex on June 21, fire officials said.

Kemins said the building was free of violations. He said the issues with the building's electrical system are related to the building's age, as well as the electrical demands of new technology.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It was built in 1927, and although there have been upgrades, it wasn't designed for an air-conditioner in every window, hair dryers, computers and flat-screen TVs," he said.

The repair work is a virtual rewiring of the building, Kemins said.

Chittemma Reddy, owner of Boston House, said she was grateful no one was injured in the two fires.

"We want to do everything possible to make it safe for the people," she said. Reddy said the building last had an electrical upgrade in 2004.

Richard Corbett, chief of the Long Beach Fire Department, said the Monday blaze took about 35 to 40 minutes to extinguish.