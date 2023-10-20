New York State Gov. Hochul vetoes bill related to wind farm cable in Long Beach 

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday vetoed a controversial bill that aimed to expedite offshore wind power development and allow a proposal tied to Long Beach to continue to move through regulatory hurdles.

Hochul said opposition in Long Beach triggered her decision. She said while she supports wind power development, she said developers must build positive relationships with host communities.

The bill contained a passage that could, in the future, allow Equinor, a wind power company, to land a transmission cable from an offshore turbine and run it under the beach at Long Beach and to a transfer station in Island Park.

Because the beach is considered parkland, the state would have to give Long Beach permission to “alienate” a parcel to land the cable. Language to do so was tucked into the statewide wind power bill — over the objections of Republicans who represent Long Beach who, among other things, said Democrats were trying to take over a land-use issue in their home districts. The State Legislature approved the bill in June.

But Hochul said no. Her decision is a win for bill opponents but a setback for wind power advocates.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The veto also could be another prompt for Equinor, a major wind company based in Norway, to cancel its "Empire Wind" project altogether, environmentalists said. Just last week, state regulators rejected Equinor's request, citing inflation, to charge higher power supply rates.

Equinor didn't immediately comment.

Hochul put some of the responsibility for the veto on the company.

“It is incumbent on renewable energy developers to cultivate and maintain strong ties to their host communities throughout the planning, siting and operation of all large-scale projects,” Hochul said in her veto message.

“Here, the City Council of Long Beach, the host community for the wind power project, has made clear that while it supports the State’s efforts to transition from the use of fossil fuels, it would not support or authorize any alienation of parkland in furtherance of this project,” the governor said. “New York State encourages all renewable energy developers to build and maintain strong and continued local support from host communities so that the state can realize the full potential of our green economy and protect New Yorkers from the climate crisis.”

This was the first veto issued by Hochul in 2023.

Long Island Republicans cheered the veto, saying Hochul listened to their concerns.

“Governor Hochul's veto demonstrates that our residents' voices have been heard loudly," Sen. Patricia Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick (R-Malverne) said. "While I support New York State's pursuit of a cleaner and more diversified energy future, it must be achieved in a way that minimizes the burdens on ratepayers and the impacts on local communities. It has become evident that this project would fail to accomplish either of these goals."

Wind power proponents blasted Hochul's decision.

“The governor’s actions are not matching her words," Fred Zalcman, director of the New York Offshore Wind Alliance, said. "As a previously professed champion of offshore wind, we are once again mystified by the governor’s decision to veto this essential authorization and to put another nail in the coffin of the Empire Wind project."