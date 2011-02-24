Man, 89, burned in Hicksville church

Every day for the past eight years, Vito Badalamente walked to Holy Family Catholic Church in Hicksville to light a candle in memory of his wife, Rosalie.

"He lights a candle, says a prayer and hopes that she is at peace where she is," said Badalamente's daughter, Fran Krummenacker, 60, of Hicksville.

But something went terribly wrong Thursday morning when the 89-year-old retired postal worker set himself on fire after lighting a votive at church. He suffered third-degree burns over 60 percent of his body, and was hospitalized in critical condition. Investigators determined he didn't extinguish the stick used to light the votive, setting his clothes on fire near his waist at about 6:20 a.m.

The Revs. Henry Reid and Sebastian Owusu-Mensah rushed into the church after the flames set off fire alarms. Reid, who has been in the parish for five years, said he spotted Badalamente toward the back of the church and ran to grab a fire extinguisher while Owusu-Mensah, who had just unlocked the doors to the church and was preparing for 7 a.m. Mass, went to notify the pastor, the Rev. Gerard Gentleman.

Reid later told reporters Badalamente remained conscious after the fire was extinguished but was groaning in pain.

"It's one of the most horrible things that could happen to one of our parishioners," he said.

Reid fended off any praise for his heroics. "I haven't really thought about that," he said.

Badalamente remained in critical condition at Nassau University Medical Center's Burn center yesterday, a spokeswoman said.

Badalamente, a World War II veteran, missed his wife terribly, Krummenacker said. His morning routine: an early stroll from his senior housing complex to the adjacent church to pray and think about his wife. Her father returns home from church each morning, eats breakfast, and spends most of the day lounging inside, watching old John Wayne and World War II videos.

"He likes staying at home and being on his own," Krummenacker said.

Badalamente and Rosalie were married about 60 years and raised two daughters, Krummenacker and her sister, Joanne, she said. Badalamente cared for his wife until her death eight years ago at 82, family said.

Krummenacker's husband, Michael Krummenacker, 60, said he was unsure how long it might take his father-in-law to recover. "He's under the doctors' care," he said. "We're hoping everything turns out well."

Badalamente's neighbors said he has lived at the senior-housing facility for more than a decade. Richard Hansen, 73, who lives next door, said his neighbor keeps mostly to himself but often is seen walking around the neighborhood. "He's always doing the sign of the cross," Hansen said. "He's very quiet."

Hansen said he was saddened to hear about the accident. "That's terrible, you wouldn't think something like that could happen."

Det. Lt. Kevin Power said a joint investigation between the Nassau County Arson and Bomb Squad the Nassau County Fire Marshal's Office determined the cause was accidental.

Power said there are no ordinances against having open flames inside churches. "It was a very honorable thing he was doing," Power said of Badalamente's devotion.

With Sophia Chang