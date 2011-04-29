Man charged with assaulting officers

Nassau police said a Brooklyn man was arrested Thursday and charged with assaulting two officers who attempted to question him, believing he might have had a gun.

Elton Daniels, 29, of Linden Boulevard, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Thursday in Inwood.

He was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration. He was scheduled for arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said two Fourth Precinct officers saw Daniels near Prospect Avenue and Alvin Place Thursday afternoon and thought he was carrying "what appeared to be a handgun." However, when they went to question Daniels, he fled, police said.

The officers located him a short time later. During their investigation, police said Daniels became combative, striking one officer in the shoulder "numerous times" and then pushing the officer into a parked car. A second officer also was struck repeatedly by Daniels, police said. The officers then arrested Daniels, police said.

No handgun was recovered.

Police said the two officers were treated at a hospital and released. Additional details were not available.