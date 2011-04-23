Man charged with throwing dog into road

A man faces torture and endangerment charges after he hurled his neighbor's dog into the road in Franklin Square Saturday afternoon, Nassau police said.

Police said the man, Jamie Sanchez, 56, of Robin Road, flung the 1-year-old dachshund, Coco, six feet into the air and 10 feet into the road because he was furious at his neighbor over where she was walking.

Sanchez first threatened to let his own dog loose on Coco and the neighbor, 54, police said. When the woman threatened to call police, he grabbed Coco's leash and flung her, police said.

Coco sustained tail injuries, and stitches from a recent surgery ruptured. She was treated at her vet.

Sanchez was charged with torturing animals and reckless endangerment. He'll be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.