Man gets 25-life in drug dealer's murder

A North Carolina man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Tuesday for robbing and killing an Inwood drug dealer during a botched drug deal.

James Currie, 26, of Charlotte, was convicted last month of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, one count of second-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He will now be sent to Mecklenberg County, N.C., to face murder charges in the 2010 shooting death of Brooks Dangelo Crist.

Currie's defense lawyer, Dana Grossblatt of Jericho, said her client maintains his innocence.

"We respect the judge and her decision," she said of Nassau County Court Judge Tammy Robbins. "But we plan to appeal."

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Prosecutors said that on Sept. 4, 2010, Currie and another man, Tyshaun Jacobs, 24, of Oceanside, went to the Inwood home of Desmond Kelly to buy marijuana. While they were there, prosecutors said, one of the men produced a .357 Magnum revolver and shot Kelly five times.

Currie and Jacobs stole marijuana and cash from the house, prosecutors said. They said it is not clear whether Currie or Jacobs pulled the trigger.

Jacobs is on trial now on identical charges. His lawyer, Michael Elbert, of Mineola, said Jacobs denies any involvement in the robbery or shooting.