Man injured in Wyandanch shooting

Police are searching for two men who they said shot a Wheatley Heights man in the front yard of a home in Wyandanch on Thursday night.

The victim, identified as Frankie Fowler-Pettway, 20, was struck in the leg and foot on Grand Boulevard at about 9:20 p.m., Suffolk County police said.

Fowler-Pettway was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said. His condition was unknown Friday morning.

Fowler-Pettway told investigators he did not know who the shooters were. Police told Newsday they believe Fowler-Pettway was targeted.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.