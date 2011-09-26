Man who walked into Long Beach surf dies

A man pulled from the surf in Long Beach after he stripped to his underwear and went into the water was pronounced dead Saturday night, Long Beach Fire Chief Richard Corbett said.

Authorities did not identify the man because relatives had not been notified, but the fire department reported his age to be 39. The man stripped off his clothes and went into the water about 4:11 p.m. Saturday.

The man was wearing a suit jacket, which he took off and placed on a bench at the boardwalk along with his bag, Corbett said. His pants were found yards away, folded on the sand near the water. Rescuers were called after witnesses saw the man, wearing only his underwear, go into the water next to the jetties at Edwards Boulevard and not come back out.

In addition to the Long Beach Fire Department, units from the Island Park and Freeport fire departments, as well as members of the Atlantic Beach Rescue team, Nassau County Police Aviation and Marine units, and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the call to locate the missing swimmer, said Corbett.

The man was found about 30 minutes after the search began and pulled from the ocean in cardiac arrest. He was taken to Long Beach Medical Center via Island Park ambulance with Long Beach Fire Department paramedics on board, Corbett said.

"Even though every resource was deployed to help this person and the staff at the LBMC ER did everything they could, he was pronounced [dead] a short time later," Corbett said in a statement.