Man with knife robs Hempstead pharmacy, cops say

Nassau police said they are looking for a man who robbed a Hempstead pharmacy Tuesday night.

A man wearing a ski mask and armed with a knife entered the Fulton Avenue Pharmacy, 362 Fulton Ave., about 8:20 p.m. and demanded cash from an employee who was closing the store, police said.

The employee complied and the robber fled east on foot with an undisclosed amount of money on Fulton Avenue toward Clinton Avenue, police said.

Police described the suspect as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with a medium build and said he was wearing a dark hooded sweat jacket and a dark ski mask.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.