Fire at Purity Plus Laundry in Massapequa: 2 employees safely evacuated, police say

Two employees were able to safely evacuate the scene of a commercial laundromat fire that damaged the property in Massapequa early Monday, Nassau County police said.

Police said the fire at Purity Plus Laundry, located at 5680 Merrick Rd., was reported in a 911 call at 1:35 a.m. and said emergency responders arrived to find "smoke and flames" coming from the roof. Police said officers entered the building, located two male employees — and "advised them to evacuate" the property.

Firefighters from the Massapequa Fire Department extinguished the fire.

Police said there were no reported injuries.

Police said Nassau County fire marshals are investigating the incident but said the cause of the fire — and, the extent of any damage — was not immediately clear.