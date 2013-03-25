Medical waste found in Long Beach

Dozens of used medical needles scattered along a Long Beach street next to a youth handball court were removed Sunday by a Nassau hazardous-materials team.

The syringes were found by three children who rode their bikes and scooters to East State Street just off Monroe Avenue, and reported the finding to their parents around 12:25 p.m.

"There were medical containers that looked like they had been busted open," said Anna Arroyo-Hill, one of the parents whose children found the needles. "I'd say there were hundreds of needles spread out for 10 feet or so."

Though the syringes were removed by 3 p.m., according to neighbors, the area -- a dead-end street in a residential neighborhood -- was sectioned off with yellow police tape later Sunday afternoon.

Police said they had received a 911 call at 12:30 p.m. reporting hypodermic needles found on Monroe Boulevard. The Long Beach Fire Department was notified of the medical waste.

Police said there was no indication of where the needles came from, but the investigation is ongoing.