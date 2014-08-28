Cops: Leandra's Law arrest after mom Megan Pieroni involved in two hit-runs, then overturns SUV

A Manhattan woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law after, police said, she was involved in two hit-and-run accidents before overturning her Jeep -- with her two young children in the vehicle.

Megan Pieroni, 38, of 233 E. 50th St., was charged with DWI, two counts of aggravated DWI under Leandra's Law, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and with leaving the scene of an accident. Nassau police said she was hospitalized with an arm injury and will be arraigned "when practical."

Police said Pieroni, driving a 2008 Jeep Cherokee south on the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway, was involved in one accident near Exit 12, the Northern State Parkway, about 3:05 p.m. Tuesday. She fled, police said.

A few minutes later, police said, Pieroni was involved in a second accident -- this time with a minor injury to a victim in the other auto -- at Exit 7, Hempstead Turnpike.

Again, police said, Pieroni fled.

At about 3:10 p.m., police said, Pieroni struck a guardrail and overturned the Jeep on the shoulder at Exit 3, Route 105, Jerusalem Avenue, in Seaford.

Police said arriving highway patrol officers "detected the odor of alcoholic beverage" on Pieroni's breath and said her speech was slurred and that she had bloodshot eyes.

She was given a breath test -- with a positive result, police said.

Police said Pieroni, her 5-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter all were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

One of the children suffered what police called "a minor arm injury," though police did not identify which child was injured. The children were both treated and released to family members, police said.

Leandra's Law is named for 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was killed when the car she was riding in, driven by a drunken driver, overturned in October 2009.

The law makes it a felony, even on first offense, to drive drunk with a passenger 15 or younger in the vehicle.