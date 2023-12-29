More than 100 rally in support of gay teacher fired from Maria Regina Catholic School

Jameson Klarikaitis is struggling to understand why his third-grade teacher, Michael Califano, will not be in his classroom at Maria Regina Catholic School in Seaford when he returns to school Wednesday. He's not alone. Califano said he was fired Wednesday by the Diocese of Rockville Centre for not following a “Catholic lifestyle and Catholic ethics” after an anonymous whistleblower shared pictures from his boyfriend's Facebook page — showing the two men kissing — with the office of the Rev. John O. Barres, the bishop of the diocese. “You made the wrong choice,” Jameson, 8, said of Barres to reporters on Friday as more than 100 parents, students and faculty rallied in front St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre, urging the church to reinstate Califano. Jameson's mother, Brianne Ward, of Lindenhurst, said her family is “heartbroken” over the decision. “It's just not right. It's 2023; almost 2024, and it's a disgrace that we even have to have this conversation right now,” said Ward, who organized the rally. “He's the best teacher. He's been Jameson's teacher for three months so far. And he's changed my son's life. He's patient with him. Jameson struggles in the classroom, and for the first time he actually wakes up and he loves going to school.” Parents and students Friday stressed that they did not blame the school nor its pastor, leveling all of their disapproval for Califano's ouster at the foot of the bishop. “For privacy reasons we do not comment publicly on personnel matters, but we can say that the school did not end Mr. Califano’s employment over his sexuality,” said Sean Dolan, a diocesan spokesman, declining to elaborate. The crowd Friday chanted for Califano's return to the classroom and held signs reading “God Loves Mr. Califano and so do we” and “Help us get our teacher back.” An online petition calling for Califano's reinstatement now has more than 4,400 signatures. Califano, 26, and his family have deep ties to Maria Regina, where he has worked for nearly two years. Not only did he attend the school as a child but so did his late father, with whom he shares a name. The elder Michael Califano was a decorated Nassau County police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2011 when he was struck by a truck during a traffic stop. In the years since Califano's death, the family has held an annual pancake breakfast to help support the tuition of one male and one female student. “I thought that we were stepping in the right direction in the Catholic Church and I believe that we still are, but some people are just not getting the memo,” said Califano, who is consulting with attorneys. “ … I just want my job back. I want to be with my kids again.” Emily Hass of North Massapequa has known Califano for 20 years since the pair attended Maria Regina together. "It's disgusting for somebody who's called the parish and the school home for their whole lives, and to give so much more than was ever asked of him, and then to treat him this way," she said. "It's heartbreaking." Matthew LaBanca of Astoria knows what Califano is going through. In 2021, LaBanca lost his job as a teacher at St. Joseph's Catholic Academy in Astoria after the Brooklyn diocese learned he had married another man. "For people to be treated this way is wrong," said LaBanca, who does not know Califano but wanted to support his cause. "And the only way it will stop is if people speak from their hearts with their pocketbooks and with their enrollment." Aaron Lohman, an NYPD sergeant from Seaford, plans to just that. Lohman, who posted a viral Instagram video Thursday about Califano's termination, said he plans to pull his 6-year-old son Conner from the school if the diocese doesn't reverse its decision. "This is black-and-white issue for me," Lohman said. "This is a hard line in the sand. I've always been an advocate for LGBTQ rights, and treating people as people, and I want my kids to hold [that] as a value as well."

Jameson Klarikaitis is struggling to understand why his third-grade teacher, Michael Califano, will not be in his classroom at Maria Regina Catholic School in Seaford when he returns to school Wednesday.

He's not alone.

Califano said he was fired Wednesday by the Diocese of Rockville Centre for not following a “Catholic lifestyle and Catholic ethics” after an anonymous whistleblower shared pictures from his boyfriend's Facebook page — showing the two men kissing — with the office of the Rev. John O. Barres, the bishop of the diocese.

“You made the wrong choice,” Jameson, 8, said of Barres to reporters on Friday as more than 100 parents, students and faculty rallied in front St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre, urging the church to reinstate Califano.

Jameson's mother, Brianne Ward, of Lindenhurst, said her family is “heartbroken” over the decision.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It's just not right. It's 2023; almost 2024, and it's a disgrace that we even have to have this conversation right now,” said Ward, who organized the rally. “He's the best teacher. He's been Jameson's teacher for three months so far. And he's changed my son's life. He's patient with him. Jameson struggles in the classroom, and for the first time he actually wakes up and he loves going to school.”

Parents and students Friday stressed that they did not blame the school nor its pastor, leveling all of their disapproval for Califano's ouster at the foot of the bishop.

“For privacy reasons we do not comment publicly on personnel matters, but we can say that the school did not end Mr. Califano’s employment over his sexuality,” said Sean Dolan, a diocesan spokesman, declining to elaborate.

The crowd Friday chanted for Califano's return to the classroom and held signs reading “God Loves Mr. Califano and so do we” and “Help us get our teacher back.” An online petition calling for Califano's reinstatement now has more than 4,400 signatures.

Califano, 26, and his family have deep ties to Maria Regina, where he has worked for nearly two years. Not only did he attend the school as a child but so did his late father, with whom he shares a name.

The elder Michael Califano was a decorated Nassau County police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2011 when he was struck by a truck during a traffic stop. In the years since Califano's death, the family has held an annual pancake breakfast to help support the tuition of one male and one female student.

“I thought that we were stepping in the right direction in the Catholic Church and I believe that we still are, but some people are just not getting the memo,” said Califano, who is consulting with attorneys. “ … I just want my job back. I want to be with my kids again.”

Emily Hass of North Massapequa has known Califano for 20 years since the pair attended Maria Regina together.

"It's disgusting for somebody who's called the parish and the school home for their whole lives, and to give so much more than was ever asked of him, and then to treat him this way," she said. "It's heartbreaking."

Matthew LaBanca of Astoria knows what Califano is going through. In 2021, LaBanca lost his job as a teacher at St. Joseph's Catholic Academy in Astoria after the Brooklyn diocese learned he had married another man.

"For people to be treated this way is wrong," said LaBanca, who does not know Califano but wanted to support his cause. "And the only way it will stop is if people speak from their hearts with their pocketbooks and with their enrollment."

Aaron Lohman, an NYPD sergeant from Seaford, plans to just that. Lohman, who posted a viral Instagram video Thursday about Califano's termination, said he plans to pull his 6-year-old son Conner from the school if the diocese doesn't reverse its decision.

"This is black-and-white issue for me," Lohman said. "This is a hard line in the sand. I've always been an advocate for LGBTQ rights, and treating people as people, and I want my kids to hold [that] as a value as well."