Hempstead motorcyclist critically hurt in crash, cops say

A Hempstead motorcyclist suffered a serious head injury after being involved in a crash with an SUV Saturday night in Hempstead, Nassau County police said.

According to detectives, the 37-year-old woman was operating a motorcycle north on Boylston Street at 7:40 p.m. when it collided with a 2000 Nissan Xterra driven by a 47-year-old male at the intersection of Byrd Street.

Police said the woman was transported to an area hospital where she is listed in critical condition. Both vehicles were impounded for brake and safety checks.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.