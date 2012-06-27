Nassau beaches reopened after rains

The 14 Nassau County North Shore beaches and four South Shore beaches that were closed Monday after heavy rainfall have been reopened to bathers, the Nassau County Department of Health said Wednesday.

All Nassau beaches operating for the 2012 season are now open, with the exception of Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa, which remains closed to bathing as a result of elevated bacterial levels, according to a Wednesday health department news release.

A beach advisory warning against bathing at 60 Suffolk County beaches, also issued after Monday's rain because of the potential for increased bacterial levels due to heavy runoff, was lifted Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman for the Suffolk County Department of Health Services.

On Tuesday the Suffolk health department also announced the closing to bathers of Stony Brook Yacht Club beach as a result of finding higher-than-acceptable bacterial levels.

Learn more about beach closings and openings at Suffolk County's hotline at 631-852-5822, and Nassau's at 516-227-9700.