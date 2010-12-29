Nassau beefs up DWI efforts for holiday

Nassau officials are urging New Year's Eve revelers to play it safe while traveling to and from holiday parties this weekend and they promise an increased law enforcement presence on area roads to catch drunken drivers.

County Executive Edward Mangano, District Attorney Kathleen Rice and Police Commissioner Lawrence Mulvey will announce Thursday the beefed-up police patrols and a free safety bus that will carry partygoers who need a ride home.

"Don't drink and drive," said Mangano. "Instead, take the free ride. Start your New Year right by driving home in a cab or bus, not in the back of a patrol car."

Rice said: "Make a smart plan before partying this New Year's Eve by using a designated driver or taking the free bus service offered by our local restaurant owners. Don't let a night of celebration end in tragedy."

They will appear with representatives of Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Restaurants Against Drunk Driving at an 11:30 a.m. news conference Thursday at the Executive and Legislative Building in Mineola.

Restaurants Against Drunk Driving representatives will unveil the safety bus, which will shuttle people from bars and restaurants along Hempstead Turnpike, Old Country Road and Jericho Turnpike.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving representatives will be accompanied by parents who have lost their children in alcohol-related crashes.

Earlier this month, Suffolk officials announced extra patrols at highway ramps, DWI checkpoints and a radio public service campaign aimed at curbing wrong-way and drunken driving. Suffolk deputy sheriffs also said they would step up patrols to nab disoriented or intoxicated drivers on the Long Island Expressway.