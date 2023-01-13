Nassau BOCES student critically injured in Hicksville collision
A 17-year-old Nassau BOCES student riding a skateboard after school was critically injured when an SUV crashed into him in Hicksville on Thursday afternoon, Nassau police said.
The skateboarder, who is being treated at a local hospital, was heading west on Cantiague Lane near Robbins Lane when the 2012 Honda Pilot ran into him around 2:26 p.m., police said.
The driver stayed at the site of the collision, police said.
In a statement on Thursday, Nassau BOCES spokeswoman Angela Marshall said the crash occurred "near our Westbury facility shortly after the student's dismissal from school."
The Joseph M. Barry Career & Technical Education Center is near the crash site.
Referring additional questions to the police and first responders, Marshall added: "Our thoughts are with the student and the student’s family."
No further details were immediately available.