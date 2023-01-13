Nassau BOCES student critically injured in Hicksville collision

A 17-year-old Nassau BOCES student riding a skateboard after school was critically injured when an SUV crashed into him in Hicksville on Thursday afternoon, Nassau police said.

The skateboarder, who is being treated at a local hospital, was heading west on Cantiague Lane near Robbins Lane when the 2012 Honda Pilot ran into him around 2:26 p.m., police said.

The driver stayed at the site of the collision, police said.

In a statement on Thursday, Nassau BOCES spokeswoman Angela Marshall said the crash occurred "near our Westbury facility shortly after the student's dismissal from school."

The Joseph M. Barry Career & Technical Education Center is near the crash site.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Referring additional questions to the police and first responders, Marshall added: "Our thoughts are with the student and the student’s family."

No further details were immediately available.