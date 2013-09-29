Nassau County exec debate on Oct. 15 canceled

The League of Women Voters' Oct. 15 debate between the two leading candidates for Nassau County executive has been canceled, with the campaigns differing over who's to blame for an inability to reschedule.

GOP incumbent Edward Mangano is hosting a large-scale meeting in the Five Towns at that time and cannot attend, said his spokesman Brian Nevin. Democratic candidate Thomas Suozzi previously committed to the date, at Hofstra University.

Nevin said messages to Suozzi's campaign have not been returned. Suozzi campaign manager Danny Kazin disputed that. Jane Thomas of the Nassau League of Women Voters called it "very frustrating. We've been planning this event since July."-- Robert Brodsky