Nassau County getting $3.5 million in state money to upgrade emergency communication system, officials say

Nassau County is getting $3.5 million in state funds to upgrade its emergency communication system, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday.

Nassau is among 17 counties that will share $50 million for improving infrastructure, equipment and technology that play roles in emergency response, according to a news release.

The maximum amount each county can get is $3.5 million, the release said.

The money is to be used to install new radio equipment at towers and antenna sites; to set up common interoperability and mutual-aid channels among public safety radio systems; to consolidate emergency services dispatch facilities; and to deploy technology so that it can link counties' systems together.

The funding is from the Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant program, created in 2011. Since then, $275 million in grants has been distributed, officials said.