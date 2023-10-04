Nassau files lawsuit demanding action on flood-damaged Elmont co-op

Nassau County has sued a Manhattan-based property management firm for a flooded Elmont senior co-op, and two other entities, demanding the defendants "immediately take all necessary and appropriate steps" to render the complex "fit for habitation and living."

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Nassau County Supreme Court, names the firm, Manhattan-based Woods and Ruff Management as defendants, as well as Bedford Construction Group and 1888 Foster Meadow Lane Redevelopment Corp. Nassau, which has been paying the bill for 11 evacuees at the Uniondale Marriott, also seeks access to financial records "to demonstrate the solvency of the Defendants and their ability to satisfy the monies owed to the County in this litigation."

Officials with Woods and Ruff could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday. On Tuesday, Gerald Karikari, a partner with the firm, said the process of rounding up the various building and insurance inspectors was ongoing but he was unable to provide an estimate on when residents would be able to return.

Floodwaters from last week's storm inundated the Elmont retirement complex Friday. Close to a 100 residents were forced to evacuate and Hempstead Town declared the building unsafe for occupancy.

Several feet of water in the co-op's basement destroyed the electric panel, boiler and alarm system. Evacuated residents sheltered at New Hyde Park Memorial High School until Monday night when the county transferred 11 to the Marriott and the rest sought temporary housing elsewhere.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On Wednesday, several displaced co-op residents joined Nassau County officials at the courthouse for the lawsuit filing. They want to go home after moving between shelters and hotels for nearly a week.

"I'm grateful they're doing this. I hope some good comes of it," said Ophelia Scott, 90, who slept on a cot in the high school gym before moving to the Marriott.

"I heard the property owners didn't respond at all," Scott said. "I didn't hear one word from them and I'm so grateful now the county's involved."

Evacuee Pearlene Wilkinson reluctantly checked in to the Marriott on Wednesday. She said its time to leave.

"The best thing they can do is make repairs so people can get back home," Wilkinson said.

The lawsuit, in an order to show cause, asks the defendants to make repairs in accordance with Nassau County building and fire codes. It also asks a judge to require the company “to identify alternative lodging … for so long a time as necessary to bring the Senior Housing Complex into a condition that is suitable for habitation and living.”

The county is also seeking an accounting of the defendants' financial status and an answer to why there was no contingency fund for the co-op to make emergency repairs.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said the company collects about $300,000 per year in mortgage payments from residents. In addition, the lawsuit seeks reimbursement for costs related to caring for the residents. The county has spent about $200,000 in expenses so far to support the residents, according to the suit.

Blakeman said the property management company did not initially return county phone calls and messages. The county pumped out water through the weekend and provided generators, but Woods Ruff has done little to address repairs, Blakeman said.

He said the building still has outstanding fire code violations.

“Nassau County will not leave our residents displaced, especially senior citizens who contributed so much to the growth of this county,” Blakeman said at the courthouse. “We are here today to file a lawsuit against the management company for them to do some very specific things.”