Pandemic grants available for Nassau small businesses

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman on Tuesday announced a total of $10 million in COVID-19 recovery grants for small businesses.

Businesses and nonprofits eligible for the Main Street Recovery Grant Program can receive up to $10,000 for rent, utilities, inventory, emergency maintenance and other operating expenses.

Business owners need to show hardship related to the pandemic, officials said. The funding comes from the federal 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, also known as the COVID-19 stimulus package.

Examples of hardship include lost revenues, increased expenses, costs related to complying with COVID-19 regulations and staffing difficulties, according to the grant program's website.

Businesses must meet a number of requirements, including still being in operation, having fewer than 50 full-time employees and less than $5 million in 2021 and 2022 gross revenues. They also need to submit documentation such as federal tax returns, bank statements and organizational documents like articles of incorporation and certificate of organization.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Businesses are not eligible to apply if they have received a grant from the county in the past three years.

Funding is limited in the program, and grants are available on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the program's website. Applications are due by the end of the year.

Nassau received $385 million in federal pandemic assistance through ARPA. The county must allocate the funding by 2024 and spend it by 2026.