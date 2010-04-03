Nassau County to offer six-week summer camp

Summer in Nassau County will now include a nearly six-week recreational program for kids ages 5 to 12, officials announced Saturday.

Children attending the program will be kept busy with activities such as sports, scavenger hunts, and arts and crafts.

The camps will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from July 6 to Aug. 12. They will be help at Nickerson, Wantagh, Cantiague and Christopher Morley parks.

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano said he hopes the programs will encourage Nassau residents to visit county parks.

"These type of programs allow parents to bring their children to the park system, allow them to experience Nassau County parks, to learn a little about our park system and most importantly to recreate in it," Mangano said.

Michael Martino, a spokesman for Mangano, said the programs will be funded by fees paid by participating parents. The fee starts at $450, to enroll one child. Transportation is not included.

Martino said Nassau County has not offered a summer program for children in more than 25 years. The county has not yet decided how many kids will be allowed to attend each camp, he said.

Activities at the camps may vary depending on the counselors and will not include swimming. Parents must pay the full camp fee though they may opt to remove their children or place them in the program at varying weeks.

Pete Toscano, of Seaford, said he liked the idea and would consider putting his children, ages 9, 8, 5, and 4, into the program. "It keeps them busy, out of the house, and off the computer," he said.

Angelika Fuhrer, of Uniondale, and said she might enroll her daughter, 6. "I think it's good because kids have so much free time over the summer," she said. "It's nice to have some organized programs."

Martino also said the county will hire camp counselors as part of the programs. Any Nassau County resident who is 16 or older may apply. Counselors who are younger than 18 will be paid $9 per hour and counselors 18 and older will be paid $11 per hour, Martino said.

Parents interested in enrolling their children or people interested in applying to be a counselor may visit the county's parks Web site at nassaucountyny.gov/parks.

Information about Nassau's summer camp program

Nassau County's summer camp will cost $450 for the first child, $400 for the second. Three or more children max out at $1,200 per family.

The program will be July 6 to Aug. 12. Camp hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Parents will be required to pick up their children for lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and take them back. Final pickup will be at 3 p.m.

Children ages 5 to 12 who live in Nassau County are eligible to attend.

It will be hosted at four parks: Nickerson, Wantagh, Cantiague and Christopher Morley.

The deadline to enroll or apply to be a counselor is June 15. Registration is under way.

For more information about enrolling or becoming a counselor, visit nassaucountyny.gov/parks.