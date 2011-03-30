Nassau investigators find Medicaid fraud

Social services investigators in Nassau have uncovered more than $800,000 in fraudulent Medicaid claims -- including more than $600,000 in submissions from a man who hadn't lived in the county for several years -- County Executive Edward Mangano said.

"Medicaid fraud is a national disgrace and we in Nassau County will continue to do everything in our power to root out, deny and when necessary prosecute," Mangano said in a news release Wednesday.

The largest sum involved claims by an unidentified male applicant's attempt to get his Medicaid bills paid through the county even though he no longer lived in Nassau. His application was denied, said county officials.

Department of Social Services spokeswoman Karen Garber said the man "did have a house in the county," but that his girlfriend submitted false documentation attesting to his residency. DSS officials said suspicious staff originally referred the case to the department's office of investigation.

Garber said officials would refer the case to law enforcement authorities. But she said DSS would not divulge the names of the man or any others accused of Medicaid fraud because of federal laws that protect patient information.

In another case, investigators said a Freeport woman falsified documents and failed to disclose her true income, resulting in her getting more than $160,000 in Medicaid, food stamps and day care benefits. They said they would refer the case to the office of Nassau County District Attorney Kathleen Rice.

An East Meadow couple with their own business, two homes and several automobiles lied about their assets and income, and falsified official documents in order to receive approximately $60,000 in Medicaid benefits, DSS officials said. The case will be turned over to the district attorney, Garber said.