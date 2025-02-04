Nassau County Police Department awards ceremony celebrates honor and valor among more than 130 officers

Nassau County police medics Timber Zino and Zachary Ludewig thought they were just responding to another call. They soon realized they were helping the family of one of their own.

The two medics were honored for their lifesaving efforts during the Nassau County Police Department’s 145th awards ceremony Tuesday in Garden City, which recognized more than 130 officers for their service and valor.

Last year, Anthony Teneriello, of East Meadow, had refused an ambulance, but as his wife drove him to the hospital, she called 911, fearful for her husband’s declining health. The medics responded, takingand took him in an ambulance, where he went into cardiac arrest and was revived with CPR and an electric defibrillator.

The police medics that responded didn’t know they were helping the father of one of their fellow officers of the same name. Ludewig soon realized he was good friends with the patient's son, Officer Anthony Teneriello, since high school.

He said he was grateful for the award and getting to know the family.

"We're not here for the recognition. We do appreciate it, but what matters most is that he made it home to his family," Ludewig said. "That's all we care about the most, that he stays healthy."

The Teneriello family showed their gratitude while attending the ceremony Tuesday.

"When it hits home, it really shows, it really impacts how well they do their job," Officer Teneriello said. "It's just comforting to know that when I'm off the job, these are the guys that are going to come and save my life, save my family members life. The sheer gratitude I have for them is just incredible."

Also honored Tuesday was Nassau police Lt. Richard Mosback, who, after just putting his son down for a nap last year, ran to rescue a teenage neighbor trapped on the second floor of a house fire in Sayville.

Lt. Richard Mosback is issued the medal of distinguished service by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. Credit: Newsday/Howard Schnapp

Mosback, who was off duty, looked out his window last April when he saw smoke pouring out of a house down the street. He ran to knock on the door, only to find 18-year-old AJ Spitzfaden leaning out the upstairs window.

Mosback ran back to his house to retrieve a ladder to help Spitzfaden out the window before the home erupted in flames. He was treated for smoke inhalation.

Holding his 2-year-old son Carter at the ceremony Tuesday, Mosback was awarded a medal of distinguished service.

"It's not something that we as police officers expect, but it is nice," Mosback said. "I'm just honored to be here with all of the members of the department that are being honored, because it's amazing to be up here with a lot of people that are very heroic."

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder recognized the honorees, reflecting on past sacrifices of the department.

"They are heroes that went out, day in and day out, to serve the great people of the county. They are the heroes that sacrifice everything, from their own life to give back to the people that they serve," Ryder said.