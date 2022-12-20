Tribute to retired Nassau cop with Lou Gehrig's disease

Former Nassau Police Officer Wayne Resnick put on his uniform Monday for the first time since he was forced to retire five months ago after being diagnosed with deteriorating ALS.

Resnick, who learned in April he had ALS, known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, was honored Monday by the Nassau County Legislature as December's Top Cop.

Resnick, 52, of North Merrick, a 28-year veteran of Nassau law enforcement, joined first as a civilian 911 dispatcher in 1994. He then worked as a correctional officer and spent 16 years as a patrol officer in the Fourth Precinct, mainly in Oceanside and reaching the Five Towns.

Resnick continued to go to work after his diagnosis while the department made accommodations at his desk and built a ramp for a wheelchair at his house once he was unable to walk.

The Top Cop award is typically given by the Nassau PBA to officers for acts of valor or bravery, but police officials said they wanted to recognize Resnick’s courage in fighting a life-altering disease beside his wife and five children.

“Wayne is a hero who went out and served the people of Nassau County, unwavering,” Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. “Even heroes sometimes need help.”

Resnick’s eyes welled up as he was joined by his family for the presentation by the police department and the legislature, but he grinned from ear to ear.

His fellow officers helped him put on his uniform Monday, an effort to reconnect to his dream of becoming a police officer. He said his goal was to become a sworn police officer, which he finally accomplished at the age of 37.

“They remain in touch with me. They’re all great guys,” Resnick said.

His wife Patricia said each day gets more difficult as the disease progresses. In addition to battling the disease, his wife said, Resnick also fights depression. Having a cup of coffee with his colleagues lifts his spirits and “lets him know he’s not forgotten." she said.

“Every day is getting more difficult and just putting the uniform back on is emotional,” she said. “He loved going to work and seeing the guys. Now having to give that up and rely on everyone at the house to get a drink and stand up, is getting harder.”

The police department and the PBA vowed to make sure that Resnick and his family would always be taken care of, even after he’s gone.

“You can tell the disease is taking its toll on him and it’s heartbreaking for us, but as long as we can be here to support him and his family, that’s what it’s about,” PBA president Tommy Shevlin said.

With Shari Einhorn